Is FSRRX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate fund seekers should consider taking a look at Fidelity Strategic Real Return (FSRRX). FSRRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FSRRX is one of many Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate funds to pick from. Investment Grade Bond - Intermediate funds focus on the middle part of the curve, generally with bonds that usually mature in more than three years but less than 15 years. Fixed income instruments with this maturity level usually have medium duration risk, but they also compensate investors with a modest yield, at least when compared to their short maturity counterparts. Additionally, the focus on investment grade will make funds here safer, but yields will be lower than in the junk bond category.

History of Fund/Manager

FSRRX is a part of the Fidelity family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. Since Fidelity Strategic Real Return made its debut in September of 2005, FSRRX has garnered more than $255.91 million in assets. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 5.04%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 4.94%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 13.63%, the standard deviation of FSRRX over the past three years is 9.06%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 9.66% compared to the category average of 14.62%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a beta of -0.3, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, FSRRX has a positive alpha of 4.14, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FSRRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared to the category average of 0.92%. From a cost perspective, FSRRX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Strategic Real Return ( FSRRX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Strategic Real Return ( FSRRX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

