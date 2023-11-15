Is FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FS KKR Capital (FSK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

FS KKR Capital is one of 848 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FS KKR Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSK's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FSK has moved about 13.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 7.8%. This means that FS KKR Capital is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, BTCS Inc. (BTCS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 52.4%.

In BTCS Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FS KKR Capital belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21% so far this year, meaning that FSK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, BTCS Inc. falls under the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Currently, this industry has 64 stocks and is ranked #161. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to FS KKR Capital and BTCS Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.