Is FRONTLINE PLC (FRO) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Frontline (FRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Frontline is one of 132 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Frontline is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FRO has moved about 37.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This means that Frontline is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.6%.

Over the past three months, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Frontline belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.8% so far this year, so FRO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies falls under the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +22.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Frontline and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies as they could maintain their solid performance.

