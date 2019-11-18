Is Frontline (FRO) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Frontline (FRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Frontline is one of 151 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRO's full-year earnings has moved 156.25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that FRO has returned about 90.78% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 18.66%. This shows that Frontline is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FRO belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Transportation sector will want to keep a close eye on FRO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

