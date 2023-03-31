Is FREYR Battery (FREY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FREYR Battery (FREY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FREYR Battery is one of 248 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FREYR Battery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FREY's full-year earnings has moved 21.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FREY has moved about 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 4%. As we can see, FREYR Battery is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Par Petroleum (PARR). The stock has returned 25.2% year-to-date.

In Par Petroleum's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 61.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, FREYR Battery belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #166 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.8% so far this year, meaning that FREY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Par Petroleum belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #56. The industry has moved -4.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FREYR Battery and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FREYR Battery (FREY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.