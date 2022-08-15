Is Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Freshpet's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Freshpet had debt of US$75.5m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$327.2m in cash, leading to a US$251.7m net cash position.

NasdaqGM:FRPT Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

A Look At Freshpet's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Freshpet had liabilities of US$70.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$70.0m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$327.2m as well as receivables valued at US$62.1m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$248.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Freshpet could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Freshpet has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Freshpet can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Freshpet wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 35%, to US$502m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Freshpet?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Freshpet had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$364m and booked a US$49m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$251.7m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Freshpet may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Freshpet has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.