Is FRESENIUS SECO (FSNUY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is FRESENIUS SECO (FSNUY). FSNUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.23, while its industry has an average P/E of 20.18. Over the past 52 weeks, FSNUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.84 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 12.82.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FSNUY has a P/S ratio of 0.63. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.16.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that FRESENIUS SECO is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FSNUY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

