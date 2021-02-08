Is FRESENIUS SE&CO (FSNUY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is FRESENIUS SE&CO (FSNUY). FSNUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.09. FSNUY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.08 and as low as 6.92, with a median of 11.37, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that FSNUY has a PEG ratio of 2.12. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FSNUY's industry has an average PEG of 2.34 right now.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FRESENIUS SE&CO is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FSNUY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

