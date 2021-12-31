Is Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Frequency Therapeutics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Frequency Therapeutics had debt of US$15.0m, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$148.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$133.1m.

How Healthy Is Frequency Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FREQ Debt to Equity History December 31st 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Frequency Therapeutics had liabilities of US$10.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$44.6m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$148.1m as well as receivables valued at US$2.89m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$95.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Frequency Therapeutics has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Succinctly put, Frequency Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Frequency Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Frequency Therapeutics had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 24%, to US$24m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Frequency Therapeutics?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Frequency Therapeutics lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$80m and booked a US$73m accounting loss. With only US$133.1m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Frequency Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

