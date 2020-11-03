Is Freenet AG (FRTAF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Freenet AG (FRTAF). FRTAF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that FRTAF has a P/B ratio of 1.69. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past year, FRTAF's P/B has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 1.69.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FRTAF has a P/S ratio of 0.81. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.82.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Freenet AG is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FRTAF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

