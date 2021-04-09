Is Franks International N.V. (FI) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Franks International N.V. (FI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Franks International N.V. is one of 254 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FI's full-year earnings has moved 29.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FI has gained about 31.39% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 17.14%. This shows that Franks International N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, FI is a member of the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.43% so far this year, so FI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track FI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

