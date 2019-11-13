Is Franklin Utilities A (FKUTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Sector - Utilities funds, it would not be wise to start your search with Franklin Utilities A (FKUTX). FKUTX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FKUTX is classified in the Sector - Utilities segment by Zacks, an area full of potential. Sector - Utilities mutual funds focus on companies that provide essential servicessuch as electric power, gas distribution, and water supplyto millions of people on a daily basis. Overall, the utility industry is known for its stability and reduced volatility.

History of Fund/Manager

FKUTX finds itself in the Franklin Templeton family, based out of San Mateo, CA. Franklin Utilities A made its debut in September of 1948, and since then, FKUTX has accumulated about $4.11 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund is currently managed by John Kohli who has been in charge of the fund since December of 1998.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 9.73%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 12.13%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. FKUTX's standard deviation over the past three years is 10.43% compared to the category average of 0.1%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 11.08% compared to the category average of 1.26%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment. In FKUTX's case, the fund lost 34.79% in the most recent bear market and underperformed its peer group by 3479%. This might suggest that the fund is a worse choice than its peers during a bear market.

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. FKUTX has a 5-year beta of 0.23, which means it is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a positive alpha over the past 5 years of 6.79, which shows that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, FKUTX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.73% compared to the category average of -44.77%. So, FKUTX is actually more expensive than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

Overall, Franklin Utilities A ( FKUTX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, Franklin Utilities A ( FKUTX ) looks like a poor potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on FKUTXin the Sector - Utilities category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.