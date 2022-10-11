Is Franklin Electric Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FELE) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Franklin Electric's (NASDAQ:FELE) stock increased significantly by 15% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Franklin Electric's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Franklin Electric is:

18% = US$177m ÷ US$989m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Franklin Electric's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Franklin Electric's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Franklin Electric's decent 14% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Franklin Electric's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 8.6%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Franklin Electric's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Franklin Electric Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Franklin Electric has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 26% (or a retention ratio of 74%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, Franklin Electric is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Franklin Electric's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

