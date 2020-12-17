Is Franklin DynaTech Adviser (FDYZX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Sector - Tech funds, consider Franklin DynaTech Adviser (FDYZX) as a possibility. FDYZX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FDYZX is part of the Sector - Tech category, which boasts an array of different possible selections. With a much more diversified approach, Sector - Tech mutual funds give investors a way to own a stake in a notoriously risky sector. Tech companies are in various industries like semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, among others.

History of Fund/Manager

Franklin Templeton is responsible for FDYZX, and the company is based out of San Mateo, CA. Franklin DynaTech Adviser made its debut in November of 2010, and since then, FDYZX has accumulated about $24.14 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Rupert H. Johnson Jr. Is the fund's current manager and has held that role since November of 2010.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 24.24%, and is in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 28.11%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 15.14%, the standard deviation of FDYZX over the past three years is 21.03%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 18.1% compared to the category average of 12.95%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.04, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. FDYZX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 8.99, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FDYZX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.59% compared to the category average of 1.38%. From a cost perspective, FDYZX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, Franklin DynaTech Adviser ( FDYZX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Franklin DynaTech Adviser ( FDYZX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on FDYZXin the Sector - Tech category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

