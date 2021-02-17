Is Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Sector - Tech funds, consider Franklin DynaTech A (FKDNX) as a possibility. FKDNX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

FKDNX is part of the Sector - Tech category, which boasts an array of different possible selections. With a much more diversified approach, Sector - Tech mutual funds give investors a way to own a stake in a notoriously risky sector. Tech companies are in various industries like semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, among others.

FKDNX is a part of the Franklin Templeton family of funds, a company based out of San Mateo, CA. Franklin DynaTech A made its debut in January of 1968, and since then, FKDNX has accumulated about $10.82 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Rupert H. Johnson Jr.Has been in charge of the fund since January of 1968.

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. FKDNX has a 5-year annualized total return of 28.01% and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 26.37%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.06%, the standard deviation of FKDNX over the past three years is 20.56%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 17.43% compared to the category average of 13.51%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.02, so it is likely going to be as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. FKDNX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 10.47, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FKDNX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.84% compared to the category average of 1.37%. FKDNX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000, investors should also note that there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Overall, Franklin DynaTech A ( FKDNX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Franklin DynaTech A ( FKDNX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

