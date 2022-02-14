Is Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Franklin Covey Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Franklin Covey had US$17.6m of debt in November 2021, down from US$18.8m, one year before. But it also has US$51.3m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$33.7m net cash.

NYSE:FC Debt to Equity History February 14th 2022

How Strong Is Franklin Covey's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Franklin Covey had liabilities of US$118.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$30.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$51.3m in cash and US$51.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$45.7m.

Given Franklin Covey has a market capitalization of US$646.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Franklin Covey also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Franklin Covey grew its EBIT by 210% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Franklin Covey's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Franklin Covey has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Franklin Covey actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Franklin Covey's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$33.7m. The cherry on top was that in converted 406% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$44m. So we don't think Franklin Covey's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Franklin Covey, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

