Is Franklin Covey (FC) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Franklin Covey (FC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Franklin Covey is one of 333 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FC has returned about 4.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 28.1%. This means that Franklin Covey is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 13.2%.

Over the past three months, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Franklin Covey belongs to the Consulting Services industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 24.3% this year, meaning that FC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 189 stocks and is ranked #131. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -47.7%.

Franklin Covey and Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

