Is Franklin Covey (FC) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Franklin Covey (FC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Franklin Covey is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 329 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FC has returned 14.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 18.3% on average. This shows that Franklin Covey is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is International Money Express (IMXI). The stock has returned 52.3% year-to-date.

For International Money Express, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Franklin Covey is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 20.7% so far this year, so FC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, International Money Express falls under the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #137. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.6%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Franklin Covey and International Money Express as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

