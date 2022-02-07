Is Franklin Covey (FC) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Franklin Covey (FC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Franklin Covey is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 308 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Franklin Covey is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FC's full-year earnings has moved 44.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FC has returned 0.6% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -9.2%. As we can see, Franklin Covey is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY). The stock is up 9.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Publicis Groupe SA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Franklin Covey is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.3% this year, meaning that FC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Publicis Groupe SA falls under the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.4%.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Franklin Covey and Publicis Groupe SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

