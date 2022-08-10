Is Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Fox's Debt?

As you can see below, Fox had US$7.21b of debt at March 2022, down from US$7.95b a year prior. On the flip side, it has US$4.63b in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.57b.

NasdaqGS:FOXA Debt to Equity History August 10th 2022

How Strong Is Fox's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fox had liabilities of US$2.12b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$8.50b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.63b as well as receivables valued at US$2.34b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.65b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Fox has a very large market capitalization of US$18.2b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

While Fox's low debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.89 suggests only modest use of debt, the fact that EBIT only covered the interest expense by 6.6 times last year does give us pause. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. On the other hand, Fox saw its EBIT drop by 8.8% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fox can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Fox recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Fox was the fact that it seems able to convert EBIT to free cash flow confidently. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to grow its EBIT. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Fox is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Fox that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

