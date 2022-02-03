Is Fox (FOXA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fox (FOXA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fox is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, FOXA has moved about 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 8.1%. This means that Fox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.8%.

In G-III Apparel Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fox belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry, which includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.6% so far this year, so FOXA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, G-III Apparel Group falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Fox and G-III Apparel Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

