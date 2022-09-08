Is Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Fox Factory Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of July 2022 Fox Factory Holding had US$410.0m of debt, an increase on US$388.5m, over one year. However, it also had US$108.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$301.4m. NasdaqGS:FOXF Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

A Look At Fox Factory Holding's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fox Factory Holding had liabilities of US$272.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$443.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$108.6m in cash and US$195.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$412.2m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Fox Factory Holding has a market capitalization of US$3.95b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Fox Factory Holding's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 30.4 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Also positive, Fox Factory Holding grew its EBIT by 20% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fox Factory Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Fox Factory Holding recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Fox Factory Holding was the fact that it seems able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. In particular, conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gives us cold feet. Considering this range of data points, we think Fox Factory Holding is in a good position to manage its debt levels. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Fox Factory Holding (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

