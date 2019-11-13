Is Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM). FSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that FSM has a P/B ratio of 0.79. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past 12 months, FSM's P/B has been as high as 1.13 and as low as 0.63, with a median of 0.90.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FSM has a P/S ratio of 2.06. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fortuna Silver Mines is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FSM feels like a great value stock at the moment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.