Is Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fortress Biotech Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Fortress Biotech had debt of US$79.1m, up from US$57.6m in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$252.7m in cash, so it actually has US$173.7m net cash.

NasdaqCM:FBIO Debt to Equity History January 13th 2022

A Look At Fortress Biotech's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fortress Biotech had liabilities of US$103.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$92.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$252.7m in cash and US$32.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$90.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Fortress Biotech's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Fortress Biotech has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fortress Biotech can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Fortress Biotech wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 50%, to US$64m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Fortress Biotech?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Fortress Biotech had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$113m of cash and made a loss of US$38m. But at least it has US$173.7m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Fortress Biotech's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Fortress Biotech , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

