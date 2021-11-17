Is Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI) Popular Amongst Institutions?

If you want to know who really controls Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:FSSI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$308m, Fortistar Sustainable Solutions is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Fortistar Sustainable Solutions.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fortistar Sustainable Solutions?

NasdaqCM:FSSI Ownership Breakdown November 17th 2021

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqCM:FSSI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 17th 2021

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions is not owned by hedge funds. FSSC Sponsor LLC is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.6% and 4.3% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 15 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp.. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about US$733k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of US$308m. We generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fortistar Sustainable Solutions. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 21%, of the Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

