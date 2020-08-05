Is Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Fortinet (FTNT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Fortinet is one of 605 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FTNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT's full-year earnings has moved 10.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, FTNT has returned 30.04% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 20.84%. This shows that Fortinet is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, FTNT belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.47% this year, meaning that FTNT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track FTNT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.