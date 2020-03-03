Is Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Fortinet (FTNT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FTNT and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Fortinet is one of 630 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FTNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT's full-year earnings has moved 5.48% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FTNT has returned 3.13% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 0.66% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fortinet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FTNT belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.06% this year, meaning that FTNT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on FTNT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

