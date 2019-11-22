Is Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fortinet (FTNT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fortinet is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FTNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT's full-year earnings has moved 11.61% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FTNT has returned about 46.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.23% on average. As we can see, Fortinet is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, FTNT is a member of the Security industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.23% so far this year, so FTNT is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track FTNT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.