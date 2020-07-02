Is FORTERRA INC (FRTA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of FORTERRA INC (FRTA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

FORTERRA INC is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. FRTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRTA's full-year earnings has moved 8.70% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, FRTA has returned 2.60% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -8.99%. As we can see, FORTERRA INC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, FRTA is a member of the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 22.96% so far this year, meaning that FRTA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on FRTA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.