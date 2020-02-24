Is FORTERRA INC (FRTA) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of FORTERRA INC (FRTA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FORTERRA INC is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FRTA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FRTA's full-year earnings has moved 141.67% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FRTA has gained about 32.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 3.85% on average. This shows that FORTERRA INC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FRTA belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.73% so far this year, so FRTA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track FRTA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

