Is Formula One Group's (NASDAQ:FWON.K) Share Price Gain Of 146% Well Earned?

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWON.K) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 146% in five years.

Formula One Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:FWON.K Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Formula One Group stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Formula One Group shareholders are up 29% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 20% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Formula One Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Formula One Group you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.