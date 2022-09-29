Is FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is FormFactor's Debt?

As you can see below, FormFactor had US$19.6m of debt at June 2022, down from US$29.5m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$266.3m in cash, leading to a US$246.7m net cash position. NasdaqGS:FORM Debt to Equity History September 29th 2022

How Strong Is FormFactor's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that FormFactor had liabilities of US$159.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$52.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$266.3m as well as receivables valued at US$109.7m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$163.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that FormFactor could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, FormFactor boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that FormFactor has boosted its EBIT by 46%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if FormFactor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. FormFactor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, FormFactor actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that FormFactor has net cash of US$246.7m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 105% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$95m. So we don't think FormFactor's use of debt is risky. We'd be very excited to see if FormFactor insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

