Is FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Potentially Undervalued?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on FormFactor’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is FormFactor still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 11.63% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy FormFactor today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $36.33, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since FormFactor’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of FormFactor look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for FormFactor. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FORM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FORM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing FormFactor at this point in time. For example - FormFactor has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

