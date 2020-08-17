Is FormFactor (FORM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. FormFactor (FORM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FORM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

FormFactor is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FORM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FORM's full-year earnings has moved 42.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, FORM has gained about 9.86% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.96%. This shows that FormFactor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FORM belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.24% so far this year, meaning that FORM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track FORM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

