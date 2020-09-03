Is FormFactor (FORM) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has FormFactor (FORM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FormFactor is one of 604 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FORM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FORM's full-year earnings has moved 44.01% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FORM has returned 5.20% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.43% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that FormFactor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, FORM belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.16% this year, meaning that FORM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

FORM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

