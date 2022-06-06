Is Forestar Group (FOR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Forestar Group (FOR). FOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for FOR is its P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.31. Over the past 12 months, FOR's P/B has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.97.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FOR has a P/S ratio of 0.52. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.27.

Finally, our model also underscores that FOR has a P/CF ratio of 5.54. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 11.62. Over the past year, FOR's P/CF has been as high as 13.03 and as low as 4.79, with a median of 8.78.

If you're looking for another solid Real Estate - Development value stock, take a look at Green Brick Partners (GRBK). GRBK is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Green Brick Partners has a P/B ratio of 1.35 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.31. For GRBK, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.07, as low as 1.04, with a median of 1.55 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Forestar Group and Green Brick Partners strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FOR and GRBK look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

