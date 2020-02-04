Is Forestar Group (FOR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Forestar Group (FOR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Forestar Group is one of 843 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. FOR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOR's full-year earnings has moved 19.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FOR has returned 0.34% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -1.92%. This means that Forestar Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, FOR belongs to the Real Estate - Development industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.63% so far this year, so FOR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to FOR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

