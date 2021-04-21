Is Ford Motor (F) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Ford Motor (F), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ford Motor is one of 105 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 21.10% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, F has moved about 37.77% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 0.95%. As we can see, Ford Motor is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, F belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.92% so far this year, so F is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track F. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ford Motor Company (F): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.