Is Ford Motor (F) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ford Motor Company (F) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Ford Motor Company is one of 111 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that F has returned about 0.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 3.3%. As we can see, Ford Motor Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.5%.

Over the past three months, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ford Motor Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 15.3% so far this year, meaning that F is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

