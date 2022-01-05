Is Ford Motor Company (F) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Ford Motor Company (F) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ford Motor Company is one of 126 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ford Motor Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for F's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, F has gained about 17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have gained about 6.4% on average. As we can see, Ford Motor Company is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY). The stock is up 7.2% year-to-date.

For Nissan Motor Co. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 162.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ford Motor Company belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, so F is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Nissan Motor Co. falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Ford Motor Company and Nissan Motor Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.

