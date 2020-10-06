Is FNF Group (FNF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is FNF Group (FNF). FNF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.24, while its industry has an average P/E of 22.21. Over the past year, FNF's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.93 and as low as 6.29, with a median of 11.39.

Investors will also notice that FNF has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FNF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 3.07. Within the past year, FNF's PEG has been as high as 1.41 and as low as 1.35, with a median of 1.40.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FNF Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FNF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

