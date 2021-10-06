Is FMC (NYSE:FMC) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does FMC Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2021 FMC had debt of US$3.82b, up from US$3.54b in one year. On the flip side, it has US$731.9m in cash leading to net debt of about US$3.08b.

A Look At FMC's Liabilities

NYSE:FMC Debt to Equity History October 6th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that FMC had liabilities of US$3.84b due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.97b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$731.9m and US$2.63b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$4.45b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

FMC has a very large market capitalization of US$11.9b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

FMC has net debt to EBITDA of 2.6 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.7 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 2.6. Sadly, FMC's EBIT actually dropped 4.2% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FMC's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, FMC's free cash flow amounted to 23% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

FMC's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow and EBIT growth rate definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But it seems to be able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT without much trouble. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that FMC is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - FMC has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

