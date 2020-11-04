Is Flushing Financial (FFIC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Flushing Financial (FFIC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FFIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.62 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.91. Over the last 12 months, FFIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.50 and as low as 5.65, with a median of 7.89.

We also note that FFIC holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FFIC's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.38. FFIC's PEG has been as high as 4.94 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 1.25, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that FFIC has a P/B ratio of 0.63. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.65. Over the past year, FFIC's P/B has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.61.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. FFIC has a P/S ratio of 1.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.04.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FFIC has a P/CF ratio of 6.39. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.23. FFIC's P/CF has been as high as 11.85 and as low as 5.27, with a median of 7.07, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flushing Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FFIC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.