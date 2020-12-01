Is Flushing Financial (FFIC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Flushing Financial (FFIC). FFIC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.69 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.69. Over the last 12 months, FFIC's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.50 and as low as 5.65, with a median of 7.53.

Investors should also note that FFIC holds a PEG ratio of 0.88. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FFIC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.35. Over the last 12 months, FFIC's PEG has been as high as 4.82 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 1.19.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FFIC has a P/S ratio of 1.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.26.

Finally, investors should note that FFIC has a P/CF ratio of 7.51. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FFIC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.23. Over the past year, FFIC's P/CF has been as high as 11.85 and as low as 5.29, with a median of 6.95.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Flushing Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, FFIC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

