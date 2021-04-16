Is Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Fluidigm Carry?

As you can see below, Fluidigm had US$54.2m of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$68.5m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$14.3m net cash.

How Healthy Is Fluidigm's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FLDM Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Fluidigm had liabilities of US$54.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$131.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$68.5m as well as receivables valued at US$25.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$91.8m.

This deficit isn't so bad because Fluidigm is worth US$338.6m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Fluidigm boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fluidigm can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Fluidigm wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 18%, to US$138m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Fluidigm?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Fluidigm had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$28m and booked a US$53m accounting loss. But at least it has US$14.3m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Fluidigm is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

