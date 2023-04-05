Is Fluent (FLNT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Fluent (FLNT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. FLNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.08, which compares to its industry's average of 11.03. Over the past year, FLNT's Forward P/E has been as high as 11,761.31 and as low as -1,403.11, with a median of 15.62.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. FLNT has a P/S ratio of 0.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.53.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Fluent is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLNT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

FLUENT, INC. (FLNT)

