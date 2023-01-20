Is Fluent (FLNT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Fluent (FLNT). FLNT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FLNT has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.76.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that FLNT has a P/CF ratio of 7.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.77. FLNT's P/CF has been as high as 59.65 and as low as 4.70, with a median of 12.05, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Fluent is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FLNT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

