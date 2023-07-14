Is Fluence Energy (FLNC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fluence Energy, Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fluence Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLNC's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that FLNC has returned about 66.9% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.5%. This means that Fluence Energy, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 67.3%.

The consensus estimate for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 107.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fluence Energy, Inc. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that FLNC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. belongs to the Solar industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved -7.9% year to date.

Fluence Energy, Inc. and Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.