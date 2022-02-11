Is Flowers Foods, Inc.'s (NYSE:FLO) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

If you want to know who really controls Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Flowers Foods has a market capitalization of US$5.9b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Flowers Foods.

NYSE:FLO Ownership Breakdown February 11th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flowers Foods?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Flowers Foods already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Flowers Foods' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:FLO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Flowers Foods is not owned by hedge funds. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 10% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.1% of common stock, and BlackRock, Inc. holds about 8.8% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO A. McMullian directly holds 1.3% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 14 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Flowers Foods

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Flowers Foods, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$441m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Flowers Foods. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Flowers Foods better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Flowers Foods , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

