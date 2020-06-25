Is Flowers Foods (FLO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Flowers Foods (FLO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of FLO and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

Flowers Foods is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLO's full-year earnings has moved 4.47% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FLO has moved about 2.67% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -12.90% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Flowers Foods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FLO belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.62% this year, meaning that FLO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on FLO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.